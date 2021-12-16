Texoma Local
Santa surprises kids at a Denison Christmas letter drop-off site

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Santa’s mailbox is accepting all last-minute letters, thanks to the help of Dennis Nietling, an optometrist whose office is on Denison’s Main Street.

“I thought it would be a great thing for the kids; I have four children myself,” said Nietling.

When a group from St. Luke’s Day School dropped their wishes off Wednesday morning, they got a special surprise all the way from the North Pole.

Reporter: “What did you think when you saw Santa come down the street?”

Sophia Howard: “Giving him a hug.”

“You see their faces light up and the enjoyment that they got,” said Nietling. “It’s our way of giving back to the community.”

Instead of just dropping letters off, they got to deliver their Christmas wishes in person.

Santa: “What do you want for Christmas?”

Kid: “Some transformers.”

It’s a long-standing tradition in Denison that started with Hubbard furniture on Main St.

Eventually, the store closed, but the tradition continued until the owners could no longer keep it going.

So, Neitling stepped in.

“It’s really worked out great, having them come at Christmas time and enjoy the festivities and get the mail into that mailbox so that Santa knows what to bring them,” said Nietling.

This is Nietling’s fourth year to host it, and he said he’ll keep doing so to keep the Christmas joy alive in adults and kids alike.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

