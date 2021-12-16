Texoma Local
Sherman ISD gets a new police chief

Heath Wester was officially sworn in as the new Sherman ISD police chief.
Heath Wester was officially sworn in as the new Sherman ISD police chief.(Sherman Independent School District)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former lieutenant, Heath Wester, has been sworn in as the Sherman ISD Police Chief as of Monday night.

The ceremony took place at the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting where Wester was sworn in by Judge Rita Noel.

Chief Wester was hired back in October by SISD from Grayson County Sheriff’s Office where he served as a lieutenant and oversaw the Criminal Investigations Division.

Sherman and Denison police departments came out to show their support as well as Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anna ISD police department.

“It is an honor to be chosen to be the chief of police for Sherman ISD,” said Wester. “I look forward to working with Sherman ISD students, staff and parents, along with our community, to create strong relationships, which is essential to the success of the new department.”

As Sherman ISD’s police chief, Wester will oversee the school resource officer program, all aspects of campus safety, and the development of the district’s own police department, hiring officers to work closely with campuses regarding safety needs.

“I want parents to know that our kids are going to continue to be safe,” Wester said. “We’re going to be proactive in dealing with crime and we hope to be role models and mentors that our students can look up to.”

Wester, has already started making strides to implement initiatives such as Campus Crime Stoppers to Sherman schools.

“Chief Wester brings his experience and expertise to his new role as SISD Police Chief, which will ensure the security of our campuses,” said Superintendent David Hicks, Ed.D. “his integrity and dedication to the safety of our students and staff are exemplary.”

