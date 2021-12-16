Texoma Local
Southeastern launches new nursing program with Murray State College

A new career path option is coming for Students at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A new career path option is coming for Students at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Students will be able to pursue a career in nursing, thanks to a program offered by Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Murray State College.

Students will take general education classes at Southeastern to complete their Bachelor’s and take courses from the Murray State nursing program to graduate with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

They’ll never have to leave SOSU’s campus to do it.

“Oklahoma and our region are really having some significant shortages in health care workers, and this fore nursing program with Murray State will allow Southeastern to build a foundation for future healthcare careers and healthcare outcomes to our students,” said Southeastern President Thomas Newsom.

Newsom said the first group of students enrolled in the nursing program would begin to take general education classes next fall at Southeastern.

The university will launch the Murray State nursing courses the following semester.

