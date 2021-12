Texoma athletes take part in national signing day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -National signing day for college football has arrived and a handful of athletes across Texoma signed their letters of intent to play at the next level.

Local Signings:

Denison

Jadarian Price - Notre Dame

Dameon Smallwood-Brooks - North Texas

Gunter

Hudson Graham - Texas Tech

Blakely Esnard - Southern Nazarene

Bells

Bo Baker - Lamar University

Leonard

Damien “DJ” Brown - Lehigh University

Pilot Point

Ish Harris - Texas A&M

Madill

Joslyn Stumblingbear - William Woods University

Ardmore

Brayden Bryant - North Dakota

