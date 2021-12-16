Texoma Local
Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by...
Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by police officer Aaron Dean, right, on Oct. 12, 2019. He has been charged with murder. LEE MERRITT/CBS DFW (LEFT); TARRANT COUNTY JAIL (RIGHT)(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Texas judge has delayed the murder trial of a former police officer who is charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019.

Aaron Dean’s trial in the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth had been set for Jan. 10.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Judge David Hagerman on Wednesday granted a defense motion to postpone the trial because two experts were unavailable to testify in January.

The judge tentatively set rescheduled the trial for May 9. Pretrial motions, including a defense request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, are tentatively scheduled to be heard May 2.

