“Big Shot” of Rain Friday Night

A warm front moves northward across Texoma overnight, keeping a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The primary “shot” of rain comes Friday night as a strong cold front approaches, rainfall amounts of one half inch to an inch will be common with isolated amounts to two inches. Severe weather is not expected.

Stout and chilly north winds will make Saturday a sweater-friendly day with highs struggling to perhaps reach 50 degrees. After a freeze Sunday morning, expect temperatures closer to average as we enter late December.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 50% Showers or storms

Friday night: 100% Rain/Storms

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Sunny and cool

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.