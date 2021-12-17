Texoma Local
Durant tire shops helps drivers after nail spill on Highway 78

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after thousands of nails fell out of a truck on Highway 78 in Durant Thursday, stranding at least 25 drivers with flat tires.

OHP called Gene’s Tire Service who sent out two trucks of workers changing stranded drivers flat tires with spares.

“We love doing the tire work, we love our community and we’re here to help whoever we need to help,” said Rogers Mayfield, a tire tech at Gene’s Tire Service.

Mayfield says they helped twelve to fifteen drivers out on the highway.

The nails, which were about 3 to 4 inches long, cuts the steel belt which is the inner lining that keeps the tire together. When punctured the tire is beyond repair.

Mayfield says their act of kindness caught drivers by surprise.

“Some of them were travelers just passing through and when they came through here and had to get tires they were shocked over what they had to drive through and they were really thankful we were there instantly,” Mayfield said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident. Lieutenant Scott Hampton says if the nails were spilled accidentally, the driver responsible would get a $250 fine for failure to secure a load and their insurance would be liable for any damages caused.

If the load was spilled intentionally it’s a felony charge.

