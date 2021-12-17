Texoma Local
Grayson Co. child rape fugitive apprehended in Southern California

Raul Castorena
Raul Castorena(Grayson Co. Dist. Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas has been caught and arrested in Southern California.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said Raul Castorena, 33, of Collinsville, was arrested on outstanding Grayson County warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Smith said Castorena was apprehended by United States Marshal Service Deputies with the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our federal partners as it continues to reap rewards of apprehension of dangerous fugitives,” Smith said Friday in a media release.

Castorena was booked into the San Bernardino County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Grayson County.

