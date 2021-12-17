Gunter falls to Franklin in 3A-DII title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers fell in the Class 3A-DII state championship game, 49-35 against top ranked Franklin.

The game has been in the making all season with the Tigers ranked second in the state all season and Franklin ranked first.

The Tigers had a hard time stopping Franklin’s Malcolm Murphy, who rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns.

Gunter certainly had their moments and went into the fourth quarter with the score tied at 35. Franklin got a couple of long touchdown runs from Murphy to take the title.

“We didn’t play a real clean game in some areas,” head coach Jake Fieszel said. “A lot of that is due to Franklin causing us to make some mistakes. They are a great football team, well coached. We took it down to the 4th quarter but didn’t make the plays to stay in the game at the end. I’m super proud of these guys, our team. I thought they did everything we asked them to do, but we came up just a little short at the end.”

Gunter finishes the season with a 15-1 record.

