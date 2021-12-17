Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A century-old safe in Downtown Ardmore was finally opened after being locked and rusted shut...
Century-old safe opened in Downtown Ardmore
After a month long investigation, Blong Thao has been arrested.
One arrested after marijuana sting operation in Atoka
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 identified
Kronos Private Cloud ransomware attack has Texomans worried about future paychecks
Texomans worried about future paychecks after ransomware attack on Kronos
An adult and a minor were arrested after a drive-up shooting in Hugo Tuesday.
One adult, one teen in custody after Hugo shooting

Latest News

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is on trial over the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: ‘I’m sorry it happened’