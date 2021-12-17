Texoma Local
Oklahoma State Board of Education fining Epic Charter Schools $9 million

This July 19, 2019 photo shows An Epic Charter Schools office in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
This July 19, 2019 photo shows An Epic Charter Schools office in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An online charter school in Oklahoma has agreed to pay back over $9 million to the state.

“The company hired by Epic Charter Schools abused millions of taxpayer dollars by hiding these excessive administrative costs through falsified reports to the state department of education,” State Auditor Cindy Byrd said.

Byrd has been saying that since last year, when she released her audit stating she had found evidence that EPIC charter schools were illegally using state tax dollars. Her findings were validated by the state board of education on Thursday.

“It’s a very long and complicated story,” Byrd said.

Epic calls itself one of the state’s largest public school systems, meaning it gets quite a bit of money from the state board of education. That money would have otherwise gone to other public schools-like Ardmore, Durant, and Ada.

But Byrd said when she looked into their records, she found they were using ten percent of that money for administration costs. That’s twice as much as allowed by law.

“The school, under the old school board, immediately disputed this and claimed that there was only $300 thousand rather than the millions that we reported.”

Now that the State board of education has validated the audit, Epic will have to pay $9.1 million back.

On Twitter, Epic stated they support the audit’s findings.

EPIC’s board of directors chose to cut ties with Epic Youth Services, their for-profit management company in May, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Byrd said that’s a good thing.

“I think it should be noted, this school has turned around and is trying to be more transparent,” Byrd said. “These costs that they’re being charged really went to the company. So the company should really be the one responsible for paying these fines back.”

