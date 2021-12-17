Texoma Local
Stormy Overnight, December Returns Big-Time Saturday

Isolated severe storms and widespread rain tonight, a biting, chilly wind for Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thunderstorms rumble across Texoma tonight and we’ll see a continued threat for a few severe ones, with the potential for 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail, ahead of a strong cold front. Overall, the severe threat for any one location is in the marginal to slight risk zone. Everybody should get some rain as the front approaches, but amounts may vary from a quarter inch all the way up to two inches. Heaviest amounts look to be in our eastern and southern sector.

Expect windy and sharply colder weather to move in behind the front overnight, the rain should end before sunrise in most areas, perhaps a lingering shower or light rain east of Highway 75 until mid-morning. Northerly winds will blow 25 to 35 mph much of the day, keeping wind chills in the 30s all day. We may get some sun by afternoon but it will still be chilly!

Skies clear and we get a freeze Sunday morning, temperatures remain on the cool side through Wednesday with mostly sunny days and clear, cold nights. However, the models agree on a huge warm-up late next week, and at this point indications are that Santa will need a t-shirt and not that thick red suit!

Here’s the seven day:

Tonight: 100% Rain/Storms

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly

Sunday: Sunny and cool

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

