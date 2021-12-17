Texomans worried about future paychecks after ransomware attack on Kronos

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A ransomware attack is making some employees at Campbell’s Soup in Paris worried about their paychecks.

Mark Jones, a 35 year Campbell’s Soup employee told News 12 Campbell’s Soup employees found out on Tuesday that Kronos, their timekeeping system, crashed 3 days earlier.

They can’t even clock the way they used to, their first thoughts, how are we going to get paid.

“Oh that was “we aren’t going to get paid” that was the first thing everybody all over the floor was goin we’re not going to get paid we’re not going to get paid.” Jones

Campbell’s Soup in Paris uses Kronos Private Cloud, a system to allow time entries to be entered into the system.

When employees at Campbell’s Soup first heard about the ransomware attack on their time keeping system, they thought that meant they weren’t getting paid at all.

“Our time clocks have storage on them so they’re keeping up on our time but we are running out of them,” Jones said.

Jones said an idea that is being tossed around is going to paper and writing down their hours themselves.

“Campbell’s Soup as a company is doing all that they can do to help,” Jones said.

After a day and a half of uncertainty the employees were informed they would just be receiving the same check they got the week before Kronos got hacked.

Some workers are happy they had worked overtime the week before, while others are working more hours this week and not getting the extra they’ve earned.

“Actually you really didn’t’ know till you got your check and you’re like huh that’s what I made last week,” Jones said.

Jones said the talk within his coworkers has lightened up knowing that they will be getting some money every week, especially during the Christmas season.

“Everybody is feeling a lot better, a whole lot better because that was like I said the first time we found out about it when we might not get paid was a big hit,” Jones said.

News 12 reached out to Kronos Private Cloud for a statement.

“UKG recently became aware of a ransomware incident that has disrupted the Kronos Private Cloud, which houses solutions used by a limited number of our customers. We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts. We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services,” Spokesperson for UKG said.

Campbell’s Soup employees don’t know how long it’ll be until their normal checks return but tell News 12, their headquarters is helping and communicating with employees in any way that they can.

