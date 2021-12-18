5 Secret Santas donate $40,000 to KGAF to giveaway live on the radio

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - One of Texoma’s Christmas traditions played out on live radio this morning as a Gainesville station gave away $40,000 in cash donated by Secret Santas.

“Alright KGAF Live you’re on the air, hi who is this?” Owner and Operator of KGAF Steve Eberhart said as he answered the phone to a hopeful caller.

40 Cooke County residents got a phone call Friday morning that will soon change their lives.

“Oh my gosh thank you so much I really appreciate it,” caller said.

Before noon $1,000 was in the hands of those lucky callers.

“Gosh, overwhelmed that I get to be a part of it, to be a recipient, it’s not often that I win anything so it’s amazing,” $1,000 recipient Kayra Morgan said.

5 Secret Santas in the county donated a total of $40,000 TO KGAF to give back to the community, the most the station has ever received.

“It is just so heartwarming to know that there is people out there that do care about their other friends and neighbors in the community that they might not even know but know there is a need here and there is always a need in every community in America,” Eberhart said.

“Beyond amazing, I wanna be able to do that for somebody else one day,” Morgan said.

In order to receive the money, the recipients had to write a letter to the station expressing the hardships they have gone through this year.

“It means the world because I’m behind on my mortgage and everything else and like I said on the news my oven caught on fire on Wednesday … like I can’t make this stuff up it just keeps happening one after the other,” $1,000 recipient Rachel Price said.

Over 60 letters were received.

“Cause I wanted to make sure my kids woke up with that smile, and they will now,” $1,000 recipient Tiffany Lynd said.

This is the fourth year KGAF has done this cash giveaway.

Eberhart said this is the single largest radio cash giveaway in America.

“Little ole KGAF in Gainesville, TX has this opportunity to do this and we couldn’t be more pleased,” Eberhart said.

“I just never in the world thought I’d get this so it’s gonna help tremendously,” Price said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.