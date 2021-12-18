A+ Athlete Syndey Ringger, S&S

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - This Week’s A+ Athlete is Sydney Ringger from S&S High School.

Sydney is actively involved in student organizations. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, active in student council and the fellowship of Christian athletes.

”I put 110 percent into everything I do,” Ringger said. “As soon as I get done with practice I go home, I get all my school work done before before I think about doing anything else.”

”Sydney is a hard worker,” S&S teacher Tracey Jacobs said. “If you need something done, she’s the first one to jump in and do whatever needs to be done. She is dedicated. She takes her studies pretty seriously. She’s one of those outgoing kids. She’s Always very involved in everything that she does. She puts her heart and soul into it.”

When Ringger is not hitting the books, you can probably find her on the court. Sydney is a member of the Lady Rams volleyball team. She is also a member of the S&S cheer squad and track team.

”She’s our energy, she’s our vocal leader,” S&S volleyball coach Brett Willis said. “She’s always there, she’s always available. She’s hyping up the girls. Just big time leadership on the bench, on the court, wherever she’s at. She’s willing to put other things behind her to be there for the team.”

“You don’t want to just half do anything,” Ringger said. “If you’re half doing it then why would you do it at all. People rely on you to give 110 percent in everything.”

Sydney’s success in the classroom and on the court have earned her all-district honors in both volleyball and track.

”I want to do good in my life. I want to be the best. I have a very hard work ethic. I want to prove to people that you can do it all. You can make good grades. You can do good in sports.”

