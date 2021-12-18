Caddo business closes after almost 90 years

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - A Texoma community is losing one of its staples this weekend. On Saturday, Craigheads, a Caddo institution since the 1930s is closing its doors for the final time.

Craigheads has served generations of Caddo citizens and travelers throughout their nearly 90 years.

“The business in its heyday was a variety store for all of a families needs, their daily needs and everything,” said current store owner Belinda Davidson.

The Craighead family owned and operated the store for two generations.

When the retired they left it was left in good hands.

“We bought it from Moreen Craighead about 20 years ago,” Davidson said. “It was just a staple in our town and she was getting ready for retirment and we thought we’d give it a try.”

Belinda, along with her co-owner and husband, David, updated the store while maintaining the classic feel that made it essential to the community.

“I found out after I’ve been here for 20 years that everyone thinks that Craigheads means more to them than anyone else,” Davidson said.

The pandemic forced them to close for nearly a year which took a heavy toll on business.

Now they decided it’s time to close up shop and retire.

“The closing of the store is bittersweet, the bitter part is understandable,” Davidson said. “But we are looking very forward to retirement. We just want to do all the things we want to do.”

The building has been sold to the Harbinger Beer company.

In the store’s final day items flew off the shelves.

A reminder of how much the store meant to the town.

“I think that people have really been coming in just to get a memento just to help cement those memories they do have to look upon and think back,” Davidson said.

