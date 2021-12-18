Texoma Local
Denison fire rescue announces new fire chief

Chief Kenneth Jacks
Chief Kenneth Jacks(Denison Fire Rescue)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison fire rescue finally has a new fire chief and it’s a familiar face.

After two months of being the interim chief, Kenneth Jacks has now taken on that role permanently.

With almost 35 years experience, 27 of them with the Richardson fire department and five years as the fire chief in New Braunfels, TX.

He Retired from there and began taking interim fire chief jobs which brought him here to Texoma.

“It’s almost like a calling, it’s almost like someone put me in the place that I needed to be, because it got me really excited again because of their enthusiasm, and the tradition of Denison,” said Chief Jacks. “How can you not love it, you know kind of deal, and that’s what brings people here.”

Jacks says he’s looking forward to taking the department to the next level when he officially begins his permanent role in January.

