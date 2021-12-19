Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Another Cold Night, But Windy and Warm (Again!) Late Week

“Ridiculous” warmth returns in a few days, record highs possible on Christmas Eve
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for a cold start to your Monday with lows in the 30s and very light winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day as an upper low scoots across central Texas, we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Surface high pressure moves to the east and we’re back to a southerly wind flow this week, and that will make for a warming trend, highs will be in the 50s Tuesday rising to the 70s by Thursday. We’ll get a break from all of the gusty wind of recent weeks for a couple more days, but a stiff southerly breeze returns, possibly by Wednesday but quite likely by Thursday.

Right now, it looks dry and unseasonably warm for Christmas weekend with much above normal temperatures — in fact record highs are possible on one or more days. This means zero chance of a white Christmas in Texoma.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Cloudy morning, decreasing clouds afternoon, cool

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy, record warmth (existing record is 77 degrees)

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Abbott Debuts Texas Border Wall In Rio Grande City
Governor Abbott debuts construction on Texas border wall
Craighead's in Caddo is closing its doors after almost 90 years of business.
Caddo business closes after almost 90 years
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after thousands of nails fell out of a truck on...
Durant tire shop helps drivers after nail spill on highway
Raul Castorena
Grayson Co. child rape fugitive apprehended in Southern California
A Denison man was found guilty on several counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child...
Denison man gets 80 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail