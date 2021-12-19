Another Cold Night, But Windy and Warm (Again!) Late Week

Look for a cold start to your Monday with lows in the 30s and very light winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day as an upper low scoots across central Texas, we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Surface high pressure moves to the east and we’re back to a southerly wind flow this week, and that will make for a warming trend, highs will be in the 50s Tuesday rising to the 70s by Thursday. We’ll get a break from all of the gusty wind of recent weeks for a couple more days, but a stiff southerly breeze returns, possibly by Wednesday but quite likely by Thursday.

Right now, it looks dry and unseasonably warm for Christmas weekend with much above normal temperatures — in fact record highs are possible on one or more days. This means zero chance of a white Christmas in Texoma.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Cloudy morning, decreasing clouds afternoon, cool

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy, record warmth (existing record is 77 degrees)

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.