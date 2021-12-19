Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

C4 Sports Performance hold 7-on-7 tryouts

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Well the high school football season has come to a close, which means now it’s time to start getting ready for next year. For many Texoma athletes, that on Saturday with 7-on-7 tryouts at C4 Sports Performance.

This is the fourth year that C4 will participate in 7-on-7. The performance center will field 5-6 teams from ages 12-18.

C4 owner Sean Cooper says today’s tryout were about more than just 7 on 7... but also creating a platform for local athletes to showcase their talents in front of several recruiting outlets.

“You know they get to see kids that they wouldn’t typically see and they get to go to one place to see them,” said Cooper. “So we wanted to put all that talent in one place, see what we have to work with and move forward for the offseason.”

Coach Coop, he makes you work,” said Cal Swanson, a junior at Ardmore High School. “He loves all of us. He makes you work and he just gets after it and he really cares for you.”

”The energy everyone brings, it’s not like tackle football,” said Leonard High School junior, Cameron Armstrong.

”You know obviously we don’t have pads on but it’s a way to get better whenever it’s not football season,” said Phoenix Grant, a junior from Sherman High School. You get to get out there, throw routes with your receivers, you get to play defense and you get to have fun with your friends.”

”It was fun traveling with friends,” said Sophomore Kenyan Kelly from Denison High School. “A lot of competition, you know.”

”Everybody here, we’re all friends. We all know everybody, we all are from different states, different areas, or different area codes,” said Morgan Pearson, a junior at Plainview High School. “We’re all just friends here. That’s my favorite part about it.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man was found guilty on several counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child...
Denison man gets 80 years for child sex crimes
Kronos Private Cloud ransomware attack has Texomans worried about future paychecks
Texomans worried about future paychecks after ransomware attack on Kronos
Raul Castorena
Grayson Co. child rape fugitive apprehended in Southern California
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after thousands of nails fell out of a truck on...
Durant tire shop helps drivers after nail spill on highway
A pedestrian was fatally struck on US Highway 75 in Denison late Monday night.
Pedestrian fatally struck on US-75 identified

Latest News

Gunter-Bells Girls Hoops
Gunter-Bells Girls Hoops Highlights
Austin College-Trinity Womens Hoops
Trinity-Austin College Womens Hoops Highlights
Austin College-Trinity Mens Hoops
Trinity-Austin College Mens Hoops Highlights
C4 7v7 Tryouts
C4 7v7 Tryouts