C4 Sports Performance hold 7-on-7 tryouts

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Well the high school football season has come to a close, which means now it’s time to start getting ready for next year. For many Texoma athletes, that on Saturday with 7-on-7 tryouts at C4 Sports Performance.

This is the fourth year that C4 will participate in 7-on-7. The performance center will field 5-6 teams from ages 12-18.

C4 owner Sean Cooper says today’s tryout were about more than just 7 on 7... but also creating a platform for local athletes to showcase their talents in front of several recruiting outlets.

“You know they get to see kids that they wouldn’t typically see and they get to go to one place to see them,” said Cooper. “So we wanted to put all that talent in one place, see what we have to work with and move forward for the offseason.”

Coach Coop, he makes you work,” said Cal Swanson, a junior at Ardmore High School. “He loves all of us. He makes you work and he just gets after it and he really cares for you.”

”The energy everyone brings, it’s not like tackle football,” said Leonard High School junior, Cameron Armstrong.

”You know obviously we don’t have pads on but it’s a way to get better whenever it’s not football season,” said Phoenix Grant, a junior from Sherman High School. You get to get out there, throw routes with your receivers, you get to play defense and you get to have fun with your friends.”

”It was fun traveling with friends,” said Sophomore Kenyan Kelly from Denison High School. “A lot of competition, you know.”

”Everybody here, we’re all friends. We all know everybody, we all are from different states, different areas, or different area codes,” said Morgan Pearson, a junior at Plainview High School. “We’re all just friends here. That’s my favorite part about it.”

