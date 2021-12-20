Amber alert issued for Texas teen

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KXII) - A state wide amber alert has been issued for a teen on Sunday evening.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings is believed to have been abducted.

Texas Department of Safety says she was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

She’s 5′4″, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At this time there is no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information about her disappearance should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

