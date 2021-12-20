Texoma Local
Ardmore women pay it forward in season of giving

They hope their story in this season of giving inspires everyone to do the same.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A group of local women came together Friday to get into the spirit of the season and pay it forward.

11 women said they felt called to help someone in need this year. So among them they collected $1,060 and gave it to their waitress Jordan as a surprise tip.

The ladies said it was the first time they got to play Santa and they hope to continue this as a tradition.

They hope their story in this season of giving inspires everyone to do the same.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

