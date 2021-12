ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County became the latest Texoma county Monday to enact a burn ban.

Commissioners approved the ban Monday morning effective for the next two weeks.

Carter County joins Garvin, Stephens, Jefferson and Coal counties in southern Oklahoma as counties where outdoor burning is prohibited.

You can read the burn ban below.

