Frost Tonight, Record Warmth by Christmas Eve

Tropical storm force winds return Friday, too
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clouds decrease overnight with widespread frost and perhaps a little patchy fog Tuesday morning. Look for a dry weather pattern right into Christmas weekend with steadily rising temperatures.

Surface winds turn to the west and crank up to tropical storm force (again!) by Christmas Eve as another major wind storm develops over the central Plains. These down sloping warm, dry gusts will make for very high fire danger and the potential for record maximum temperatures for the date. Secure your outdoor Christmas decorations now, they are going to have a tough time late week.

Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues Christmas Day and Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

