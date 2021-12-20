Texoma Local
Madill Battle of the Banks blood drive Monday

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Madill Battle of the Banks blood drive happening Monday.

4 banks in Madill, BancFirst, Simmons Bank, First United Bank, and First National Bank are participating.

Here’s how it works: Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Madill First Baptist Church Gym, show up, choose a bank to support, roll up your sleeve and give blood.

Donors will get a free long sleeve shirt, a free Vudu movie pass to stream a movie at home, a free COVID-19 antibody test and a Christmas ornament. Also, a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

It’s their way of giving back to the community they serve and encouraging the community to give the gift of life this Christmas.

