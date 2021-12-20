Man arrested after exposing himself inside SOSU library

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself inside the Southeastern Oklahoma State Library.

Stacy Ladale Brown, 35, was arrested for indecent exposure by Southeastern Oklahoma State University police after they say he exposed himself while inside the library on Dec. 2.

If convicted Brown faces up to 10 years in prison and/or up to a $20 thousand fine.

