Multiple Texoma Boys & Girls Clubs holding free vaccine clinics Tuesday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This week the Sherman, Denison and Gainesville Boys and Girls Clubs are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic at each city’s club.

This Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. anyone can visit those clubs to get their first, second or booster COVID vaccines for free.

They said all vaccines are available including the children’s Pfizer dose, and no insurance is required.

And if you’re lucky, each site will draw one winner to receive a new Xbox S-Series.

