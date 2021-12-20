Texoma Local
New butchery, barbecue restaurant coming to Denison

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new butchery and barbecue restaurant is coming soon to Denison.

Heritage Butchery & Barbecue just announced that they will be moving into the old Freddy’s location off of Highway 75, just south of Morton street.

The shop will sell products like honey, eggs and cheese, and the restaurant will serve barbecue, sausage and hamburgers - everything produced locally in Texoma.

Denison Development Alliance is offering the butchery an incentive grant to help get them up and running by early summer 2022.

Check out their website here.

