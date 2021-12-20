Oklahoma volunteer fire chief dies

BROMIDE, Okla. (KXII) - A local volunteer fire chief lost his life after injuries sustained while responding to a fire.

Chief Gene Karr of the Bromide Volunteer fire department died on Friday.

Karr was hospitalized in November after suffering second and third degree burns.

Karr’s daughter said he did not want a funeral, and the family instead held a memorial this past weekend.

She described him as a public servant who dedicated his life to helping others.

Karr was a military veteran as well as a ranger at Camp Simpson’s boy scout camp.

