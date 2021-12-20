Texoma Local
Three people injured after a crash in Bryan County

A man is in the hospital after a car crash in Bryan County last night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla.,(KXII) - A man is in the hospital after a car crash in Bryan County last night.

The collision occurred on US Highway 48 near Hilltop Lane around 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2014 Ram 1500.

According to reports, the Mercury Grand Marquis was driving southbound when he drifted out of the right lane. The driver, Terry Conder,61, of Calera, OK overcorrected and crossed the center line hitting another car that was driving northbound

The driver of the other car, Lucas Chaves, 34, and his passenger Francisca Chaves, 49, both from Ada, were taken to Alliance Health Hospital and later released.

Conder was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

