Chase ends with fugitive arrested in Carter County

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - Last week the Wilson police department offered a cash reward to anyone with information that would assist them in their search for Larry Williams. On Monday morning their search came to and end when Williams was arrested in Healdton.

Williams was wanted in connection to several car thefts in the area over recent weeks.

According to Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant law enforcement has come close to catching him before.

“We’ve had to call off a couple pursuits because once it starts getting to the point of the public in danger we call it.,” Bryant said.

According to the Ringling police chief Williams held a man at gun point and forced him to drive him to his ex-girlfriends house.

On their way a Ringling police officer attempted to stop the truck for an expired tag which prompted the initial chase.

Williams eventually jumped from the vehicle evading the police on foot, but not before using the drivers phone to notify his ex-girlfriends that he was on his way.

She later called the police and informed them of his intended destination.

“They had a possible location for him and Healdton police department went and set up on the house,” Bryant said.

Williams eventually approached the house on foot before he was stopped by the Healdton officer that was waiting for him.

Williams led the officer on a chase on foot before being tazed and engaging in a physical altercation, biting the officer.

The altercation concluded when other law enforcement agencies arrived and Williams was arrested by Carter County sheriffs deputies.

“He’s booked in on assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest as well as obstruction attempt to perform an act of violence, eluding is coming probably, and then car jacking possibly,” Bryant said. “There’s a multitude of charges that could possibly come.”

Williams appeared in court the same day to have his charges read to him.

