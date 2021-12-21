Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Chilly Again Tonight, but Another “Burst of Warmth” Arrives Thursday

Strong winds, record warmth expected for Christmas Eve
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for another cold night, mid 30s, with fairly light winds and perhaps some patchy fog. Morning fog gives way to another mostly sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm as we reach the 70s by Thursday. Winds will steadily increase, 10 to 20 mph Wednesday, 20 to 30 mph Thursday, and potentially up to 40 mph on Christmas Eve!

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 70s and reach the low 80s on Christmas Eve. The existing Christmas Eve record is 77 degrees from 1964, there’s a better-than-even-money chance it will fall by the wayside.

Christmas Day looks warm as well with highs well into in the 70s. Such crazy stuff!

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Windy, warmer

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Christmas Day:  Sunny and windy, very warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bromide Fire Chief Gene Karr was hospitalized in November after suffering second, third degree...
Oklahoma volunteer fire chief dies
Hayley Giandoni, 14, who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings is...
Amber Alert canceled; Missing TX teen found safe
A young Sherman woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash Monday...
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
The petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office will have its day in court.
Hearing scheduled for petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
The sheriff’s office said Michael De Alejandro identified himself as Michael Hernandez,...
Denison attempted murder suspect arrested in Pottsboro after months long search

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail