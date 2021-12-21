Chilly Again Tonight, but Another “Burst of Warmth” Arrives Thursday

Look for another cold night, mid 30s, with fairly light winds and perhaps some patchy fog. Morning fog gives way to another mostly sunny day on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm as we reach the 70s by Thursday. Winds will steadily increase, 10 to 20 mph Wednesday, 20 to 30 mph Thursday, and potentially up to 40 mph on Christmas Eve!

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the 70s and reach the low 80s on Christmas Eve. The existing Christmas Eve record is 77 degrees from 1964, there’s a better-than-even-money chance it will fall by the wayside.

Christmas Day looks warm as well with highs well into in the 70s. Such crazy stuff!

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Windy, warmer

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Christmas Day: Sunny and windy, very warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

