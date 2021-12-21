Texoma Local
Denison attempted murder suspect arrested in Pottsboro after months long search

By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Pottsboro home Sunday in search of two runaway juveniles, and when they arrived arrested a man wanted in connection a man’s attempted murder in Denison from January.

Michael De Alejandro, 40, came out of the bathroom of a Pottsboro home on Holiday Lane as deputies entered the home with consent of the homeowner in search of the runaway juveniles.

The sheriff’s office said De Alejandro identified himself as Michael Hernandez, however, deputies were able to identify De Alejandro by his tattoos and arrested him for outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit murder and a parole violation.

“We just had a deputy in the right place at the right time doing a thorough investigation of runaway juveniles and came across Mr. De Alejandro,” said Lieutenant Joe Ross with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. “He had been on our watchlist for awhile, we were trying to look for him and come across him.”

Back in February Denison Police responded to a home on East Main Street and South 7th Avenue where a man had been shot in the chest.

The victim survived and identified Alex and Michael De Alejandro as the shooters from his hospital bed.

Alex De Alejandro was arrested after being shot by US Marshals as they served a warrant at the Parkview Apartments in Sherman in July after confronting them with a firearm.

Alex De Alejandro was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Now five months later, his brother joined him behind bars.

“What we’re trying to do here with all the agencies combined is work together to make a better county and city for the citizens of this county.”

Michael De Alejandro is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail on $325 thousand bond.

Alex De Alejandro is being held on $1.54 million bond.

