Ector family loses everything in Monday morning house fire

Ector, Texas (KXII) - A house fire this morning leaves another Texoma family with nothing just days before Christmas.

Dewayne and Kandi Hessel and their kids, 17-year-old Colby and 18-year-old Courtney, have only lived in Ector for 2 years, but said they quickly made it their home and became close with their neighbors. They’re still in shock after losing everything in a fire Monday morning, but when News 12 pulled up to what’s left of their home that evening, they were surrounded by those neighbors, hugging and comforting one another.

“We’re not real sure how to feel, what to think, what to do. We went to bed last night thinking that today was just another day,” said Kandi Hessel.

“You know, what we can do is pray for the man up above to help us out,” said Dewayne Hessel.

Kandi, Dewayne and Courtney were already gone for the day. Colby was asleep in his room when the fire started. They got the call from crews after 8:00 Monday morning that their house went up in flames with their son inside.

“Our house is a total loss but my son has some smoke inhalation, but not knowing if your son is okay, on that drive here, that is a terrible feeling I don’t wish that upon anyone,” said Kandi.

Crews safely pulled Colby and the family dogs from the house. Now, they’re left in shock.

“We’re a paycheck to paycheck family in all honesty. So it’s a little bit more devastating than what I would like to even try to swallow, but we’re there,” said Kandi.

They spent the day trying to process losing everything but the clothes off their back.

“Just to even say how many people stopped by today to bring us something to drink. We don’t have any clothes, a man stopped by and gave him the jacket that he was wearing,” said Kandi. “He took the jacket right off his back, took it right off his back and handed it to me,” said Dewayne.

They said it’s a miracle their son made it out when he did.

“And had my son, the smoke detector not have went off, my son not have smelled smoke, his room the ceiling collapsed on it. The only room in this house that the ceiling collapsed on where he was sleeping on his bed,” said Kandi.

Just days before Christmas, the Hessels said they have one holiday wish.

“I don’t ever ask for hand outs, but at this time indeed I’m gonna lower my standards and my pride and I’m gonna ask out there, I need a house to put a roof over my family,” said Dewayne.

The Ector Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a cause. If you can help the Hessels in any way whether that be clothing or other immediate needs, money or even a home to rent or own, you can contact Dewayne, Kandi or other family members on Facebook. Or you can send an email to Shonda_d05@yahoo.com.

