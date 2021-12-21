Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Rittenhouse gets standing ovation at conservative conference

Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point...
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to cheering fans as he appears at a panel discussion at a Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A month after his acquittal on murder charges, Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a conservative group’s conference in Phoenix where panelists discussed the 2020 deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the comments during Monday’s discussion were made by other panelists, but the 18-year-old Rittenhouse reflected on how the trial had matured him and spoke about his decision to take the stand to provide his account of the shootings.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bromide Fire Chief Gene Karr was hospitalized in November after suffering second, third degree...
Oklahoma volunteer fire chief dies
Hayley Giandoni, 14, who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings is...
Amber Alert canceled; Missing TX teen found safe
A man is in the hospital after a car crash in Bryan County last night.
Three injured in Bryan Co. crash
The petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office will have its day in court.
Hearing scheduled for petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
The sheriff’s office said Michael De Alejandro identified himself as Michael Hernandez,...
Denison attempted murder suspect arrested in Pottsboro after months long search

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Kim Potter trial jury in Wright death resumes deliberations
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21,...
SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony