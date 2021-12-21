Texoma Local
Sherman animal shelter creates new policies and higher fees

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New policies at the Sherman Animal Shelter are creating heftier fees.

Sherman police said the city has bumped up fees from $50 to $250 per animal for anyone turning in an animal outside of Sherman city limits.

If it’s an agency and that animal is still at the shelter after three days, they’ll have to pay an additional $50 a day.

Sergeant Brett Mullen said last year Grayson County brought in about 20 percent of the animals at the shelter and only paid about 2 percent of the total costs to keep it up.

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide the best animal control services to the citizens on Sherman,” said Mullen. “This is basically just an effort to make sure those that are bringing in the animals are paying their fair share, so the remainder is not the burden of the citizens of Sherman and the taxpayers to pay the rest of it.”

Grayson County Animal Control is changing a few things too.

They will only be responding to calls about bites or potential rabies in the county’s unincorporated areas.

