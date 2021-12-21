Texoma Local
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle collision in Sherman Monday afternoon.

DPS troopers said just after noon Kyana Murray, 18, was stopped on eastbound State Highway 56 waiting to turn north onto the FM-1417 Extension when she was struck from behind by an eastbound pickup truck driven by Christopher Bryan Miller, 34, of Bells.

The collision pushed Murray’s vehicle into the westbound lane of SH-56 where it struck a westbound pickup and her vehicle caught fire.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the westbound pickup were both seriously injured in the collision. Driver Joann Turner, 62, of Cartwright was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Passenger Acra Turner, Jr., 67, of Cartwright, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Miller’s pickup struck another westbound vehicle. Neither its driver nor Miller were injured in the collision.

