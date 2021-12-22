Texoma Local
Ada veterans sending support to Kentucky tornado victims

The Ada veterans of American Legion Post 72 are gathering donations to send to the people affected by tornados in Graves County, Kentucky.
The Ada veterans of American Legion Post 72 are gathering donations to send to the people affected by tornados in Graves County, Kentucky.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Earlier this month a tornado ripped through several states in the south-central region of the country.

The tornado crossed 250 miles and multiple states the night of December 10th, leaving 78 dead in Kentucky alone.

American Legion Post 72 Commander James Kercheval says seeing the aftermath brought back memories of the 2013 tornado that ravaged Moore, Oklahoma.

“I’m from the regions of the Midwest so I’m use to tornados but it was still an eye opener, especially something with that much damage,” Kercheval said. “So I kind of know what the people of the states that got hit by those tornados are going through.”

Kercheval and other members of post 72 traveled to Moore that year to provide any assistance they could.

So when disaster struck this time in a different state, he knew what to do.

“Just cause this is Kentucky doesn’t mean we can’t be there for them either,” Kercheval said.

Post 72 is collecting essential items that could be helpful to those affected by the storm.

The list of donation requests include: carbon monoxide detectors, generator oil, extension chords, space heaters, can openers, headlamps, flash lights, batteries, cleaning supplies, plasticware, paper plates, diapers, non-perishables, clothes, blankets, drinks, hygiene products, and baby supplies.

“They’ve lost homes they’ve lost family members they’ve lost animals they’ve lost, they’ve lost everything,” Kercheval said. “And its time for the rest of America to say hey lets step up.”

Kercheval plans to drive the donations all the way from Ada to Graves County, Kentucky himself alongside fellow Legion members.

As military veterans they have sacrificed a lot in service of their country, and Kercheval sees this as an extension of their duty.

“Our oath never expires,” Kercheval said. “And whatever we can do to help this country out we will do.”

Donations will be accepted up until December 28th and should be dropped off at the American Legion Post 72 located at 3529 North Broadway Ave in Ada.

