Dr. Fauci explains significance of omicron variant

Omicron variant now confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma.

“It’s very important to appreciate that it spreads extremely efficiently, and that’s the reason why we’re seeing that rather dramatic surge,” Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The Omicron variant was first detected in Texas on December 6th and on Tuesday, the first case was found in Oklahoma.

The first death in the United States due to the Omicron variant was a Texan, from Houston, on Tuesday.

“But thus far, we don’t have enough experience to be able to say that it is going to be less severe. I hope it is going to be,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said anyone asking for restrictions that were put in place to combat the delta variant to be lifted, should think again, especially when it comes to travel.

“When you are traveling, which always increases the risk of getting infected, even a breakthrough infection for people who’ve been vaccinated, be prudent and careful,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said nothing is 100% risk free but the risk of transmitting the virus is much lower for people who are fully vaccinated and have the booster.

He also said. symptoms are generally much less severe for vaccinated people.

Fauci said Omicron is believed to be responsible for nearly 73% of all new cases in the U.S. right now.

“Well, I don’t think it’s going to be everlasting to the extent that it is right now, where it’s essentially a mobilizing much of what we do,” Dr. Fauci said.

Texoma health departments have not reported whether an Omicron variant has made it here.

