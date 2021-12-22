Texoma Local
Family of woman hit by car asks drivers to be diligent on Snell road

A driver hit two pedestrians with his 1999 Buick Century on Snell road in Marshall County last...
A driver hit two pedestrians with his 1999 Buick Century on Snell road in Marshall County last Tuesday evening.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A driver hit two pedestrians with his 1999 Buick Century on Snell road in Marshall County last Tuesday evening.

According to a report from OHP, the driver did not see the pedestrians in the roadway.

Christy Bales’ daughter was one of the victims. Bales said there’s not a good place for pedestrians to walk on Snell road. Without a shoulder or a sidewalk, their choice is between walking in the grass or on the roadway.

“Thank God that she’s here,” Bales said. “It could’ve turned out a whole lot worse.”

Bales said the victims are both out of the hospital.

“He’s got pins in his wrist, he’s got a titanium steel bar in his arm,” Bales said. “He’s got a broke leg but she’ll be ok.”

Bales said she doesn’t want to blame anyone, but asks drivers to stay diligent when driving.

“You got elderly people out here, bicycle riders, horseback riders,” Bales said. “Pay attention. Drop your phone, pay attention. That’s all I’m asking. That could’ve been my daughter’s life. That could’ve been her boyfriend’s life. Easy.”

A preliminary report from OHP stated that the driver did not appear to be under the influence of anything. The report did not mention how fast the driver was going, or a possible cause for the collision.

Bales asks that drivers mind the speed limit and stay off their phones.

“The way that I understood it, the guy that hit my daughter and her boyfriend was running 45-50,” Bales said. “And that is way too fast down here. Especially for these curves. If you can’t see somebody wearing a white shirt and tan shorts, stay out from behind the wheel.”

KXII reached out to the driver in the accident, but he didn’t respond.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that pedestrians walk on sidewalks, but when that’s not possible they recommend walking towards that you walk towards oncoming traffic, wear reflective clothing, and at night carry a flashlight.

