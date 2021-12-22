Kingston man gets life without parole in slaying of wife, stepchildren

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man who shot and killed his wife and two stepchildren in their Kingston home over two years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Tuesday Kevin Moseley pleaded guilty and was given three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Back in August of 2019, Moseley shot and killed his wife, Monica, and her two kids as they slept at their home, then drove to Abilene, Texas.

Moseley confessed in a phone call to a friend in New Jersey, who contacted authorities.

Texas Rangers tracked him down to a relative’s house in Abilene and arrested him the next day.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.