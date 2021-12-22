Man arrested, suspected of being a con man

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A Stephens County woman thought she won the publisher’s clearing house sweepstakes until the man delivering it to her got arrested.

Marlow police say, Oshane Callam was walking on a high school campus carrying a metal brief case looking suspicious.

They began questioning him and soon found out that he had tricked an elderly woman into sending him money.

Callam had told the woman she won more than five million dollars in prizes and she owed taxes on it.

She told police she had sent him ten thousand dollars and had thirteen thousand more with her.

Callam is charged with conspiracy to obtain property by trick or deception.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.