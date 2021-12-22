Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma troopers said around 12:50 p.m. a 2020 Chevy Malibu driven by Kaci J. Chaney, 29, of Lebanon, went off State Highway 32 approximately five miles west of Kingston and struck several boulders before coming to rest on its top in a creek.

Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said she was five and a half months pregnant.

The trooper’s report stated Chaney was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

