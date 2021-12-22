“Ridiculous” Warmth for Christmas Weekend

It looks Scrooge will be in control of the weather this Holiday weekend as we face strong winds, record warm temperatures and high fire danger. Mot much fun for trying on those new Christmas clothes!

Here’s what’s happening - a tightening pressure gradient between high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west makes for another period of increasing wind across Texoma. Winds will be gusting 15 to 25 mph before sunrise and they continue to increase up to 35 mph during the day Thursday. Gusts will go even higher to about 40 mph Thursday night and into Christmas Eve. This is very bad news for our fire situation as warm temperatures, low relative humidity and high winds will spread any fires quickly.

Temperatures may hit record maximums for the date on Christmas Eve, and again on Sunday but probably not on Christmas Day (because the existing record is higher, not because we’ll cool off much!). Current records are: 77 degrees on Christmas Eve, 88 degrees for Christmas Day, 77 degrees for December 26.

Temperatures will continue about 25 degrees above normal early next week, until a front arrives next Wednesday. Rain is not expected with this end-of-the -year front.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Windy, warmer

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, record warmth, very windy

Christmas Day: Sunny and breezy, very warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, record warmth, windy

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

