Texas changes COVID-19 reporting, leaving discrepancies in numbers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the last few weeks, Texas has changed how COVID-19 reporting works.

Instead of going to local agencies for numbers, Grayson County residents, like Gary Kramer, will have to go to the state’s dashboard.

He said he had kept a close eye on the tracking, and it could influence his decision on whether or not he’ll get a booster after his second shot Tuesday.

“I keep informed on that,” said Kramer. “So, I’m going to do the preliminary stuff. The first, second shot, and then down the line, I need the booster or whatever, I’ll probably get that too.”

Like everyone else, he used to get his data from a local level.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management published their case numbers pretty frequently on their Facebook page.

The health department also published that information on their website.

“The local numbers would be one thing; state numbers would be the other,” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers. “It caused more confusion.”

At the start of this month, the Texas Department of State Health Services transitioned to using the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System for COVID-19 tracking, which helps state health departments report data to the CDC.

“I believe the reason this was done to have continuity of data and other words, making sure that there was one database, not many throughout the state, so the state has mandated that we change our methodology,” said Magers.

So far, there’s been a discrepancy in numbers, and the OEM warns there could be delays in reporting.

On November 30, the last time the Grayson County OEM posted data, they reported 548 COVID-19 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the state’s website said there are only 526 deaths.

Reporter: “And we can trust that these numbers are still accurate?”

Magers: “Absolutely, these are coming from our health department. They are just being posted on our state’s website.”

County Judge Bill Magers said nothing has changed on Grayson County’s end.

“Our effort is still the same,” said Magers. “We are still entering the same information we did before. We’re just entering it on the state’s database, as is every other health department in the state.”

Kramer said having the correct data is important for him.

“To make decisions, you know, to make the right decision, kind of balancing it off,” said Kramer.

Right now, the state database shows there are 236 active cases in Grayson County.

That’s up from the 68 last reported by the OEM on Facebook on November 30.

Magers said that from his understanding, the state is working on getting these numbers updated in a timely matter, but Grayson County can’t control how quickly it happens.

