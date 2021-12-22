Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas

Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The key ingredient to a lot of holiday treats is in short supply.

Candy canes are the latest item becoming harder to find as the nation gets closer to the two-year mark of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Agriculture, peppermint production has declined nearly 25% over the past decade.

Candy stores said even though there is not an abundance this year, the candy canes in stock are flying off the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
The sheriff’s office said Michael De Alejandro identified himself as Michael Hernandez,...
Denison attempted murder suspect arrested in Pottsboro after months long search
The petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office will have its day in court.
Hearing scheduled for petition to remove Grayson County Judge Bill Magers from office
Just days before Christmas, the Hessels said they have one holiday wish: a roof over their heads.
Ector family loses everything in Monday morning house fire
WILLIAMS, LARRY SHANE
Chase ends with fugitive arrested in Carter County

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Deliberations resume in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell