Ardmore police remember fallen officers during Christmas

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police laid Christmas wreaths on the headstones of their fallen officers on Saturday.

Wednesday was the 61st anniversary of an Ardmore Police officer’s end of watch.

On December 22, 1960, Officers Bobby Rudisill and Robert Neasbitt were performing routine midnight patrols downtown when a man waved them over for help,

The man told officers his store on North Washington was being burglarized, Captain Claude Henry with the Ardmore Police Department said.

“What the officers didn’t know that we know now, is that there were several subjects who had actually drilled a hole through the wall and had entered and gained access to inside.”

The officers entered and heard noises upstairs.

“Once they were at the top of the staircase, Officer Rudisill noticed the male subject,” Henry said. “Couldn’t really tell what he was doing, but he called out to him and asked him to come out with his hands up.”

Then the shooting began.

“Officer Rudisill was struck by the gunfire and fell down the staircase,” Henry said. “And Officer Neasbitt jumped from the top of the staircase down to the floor, and ran out to the patrol unit to radio for help.”

Henry said within minutes, the store was surrounded by APD, county deputies and state troopers.

They fired several hundred rounds into the store.

Rudisill died almost immediately from his injuries.

The man who killed him was killed in the crossfire.

“The suspects and the armed subject who took the life of Officer Rudisill was actually part of a burglary ring out of Fort Worth Texas,” Henry said.

Three other suspects were later arrested.

Henry said now, Rudisill’s memory reminds officers at Christmas.

“Stay on top of their officer safety and make sure that at the end of each shift we all go home safely,” Henry said.

Henry said remembering fallen officers often involves training.

“Regardless of if it’s an officer involved shooting, a car accident, those generally lead us to training methods that allow us to survive now,” Henry said. “So we use the deaths of officers to complete our training, and to keep up with the times and the changes in law enforcement and society-to survive.”

