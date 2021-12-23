Denison widow shares her experience of year of firsts without her husband

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The year of 2021 marked a lot of firsts for some Texomans, first time buying a car, first time having a kid, and also first time going through the holidays without a loved one.

Talk, talk, and more talking about John Waitt, the late husband to Krista Waitt, who lost his life this past January after battling Covid-19, Waitt said this holiday, like any other holiday, she is taking it one day at a time, and will continue to talk about John to help her grieve.

“And I just try to keep sharing his memories and talking about him and going to therapy,” Waitt said.

Krista Waitt lost her husband John to a month long battle of Covid-19 in January.

“So I have not been looking forward to this season at all,” Waitt said.

She said Christmas was his favorite morning of the year and getting closer to the one year mark has been a challenge.

“I don’t know how to expect to feel Christmas morning, I don’t pretend to know, I could laugh all day long then I could break down in a puddle of tears the kids are going to be here, we are going to do what we normally would do, Johns absence is always so .. it’s the biggest presences in the room,” Waitt said.

Waitt and her late husband were together for 14 years and the thing that keeps her going each day is doing things to honor him, one of them being a strong advocate of the vaccine.

“If he would have been able to get the vaccine he would have gotten the vaccine and there’s a chance he would still be here treating his patients,” Waitt said.

Another thing Waitt has done to help her grieve during the holidays and normal days is the community support she has received from friends, therapy and Facebook groups.

“I always have a lot of anxiety and anticipation of the big days and I’ve learned from my widow Facebook group that that’s the norm,” Waitt said.

Waitt wants people to realize the importance and seriousness of Covid-19 and if you don’t want to get vaccinated then she wants to remind others to wear a mask when out in public.

“And I don’t wish this journey on anyone,” Waitt said.

Licensed Professional Counselor and John’s daughter in law, Stephanie Waitt, said there’s no right or wrong way to grieve, and said the best thing to do is to take care of yourself during the holidays and to take it one day at time.

If anybody is going through the holidays for the first time without a loved one she wants to remind you that you are not alone, and to reach out to a counselor if needed within the community.

