Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office

According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because of a conflict of interest.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith recused himself from the petition to remove County Judge Bill Magers from office.

Normally, under Section 87 of the Texas Government Code, the DA represents the state in the removal of an officer.

According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because of a conflict of interest.

Instead, Hunt County Attorney Calvin Grogan will serve.

A hearing to determine whether a citation will be issued and the case will advance to trial is scheduled for January.

