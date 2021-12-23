New residential, commercial development coming to Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new 160-acre mixed use development will be coming to Denison.

The ‘Hills of Texoma’ was approved by the Denison City Council last month and construction has began on the site located at the intersection of US 75 and State Highway 91.

“You’ve got the natural development right next to the Denison High School, but you also have the Victron Travel Center right there at the corner,” said Aaron Werner, director of communications for the city. " n addition to that there’s some really nice park space and in-trail amenities that have been added inside the development.”

The city is still waiting on more civil engineer drawings and development plans from the prospective developer so no official start date on construction has been set.

However, Werner said the ‘Hills of Texoma’ will be a hot spot for living, shopping and dining and will be an exciting prospect for the city.

“That make that corner a nice piece of property for future retail, restaurant space and a nice living place for people,” Werner said.

The 160 acres already has Tesla car charging stations set up in the area.

There will be parks and trails for the families that will call the Hills home.

Werner says the expansion of retail and residential properties is the city’s way of accommodating the growth that Texoma has been seeing in recent years.

“We’re starting to feel the growth come up the 75 corridor,” Werner said.

The cost for the devlopment will come later down the road. The city is still working out architectural features of the areas.

