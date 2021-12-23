Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

New residential, commercial development coming to Denison

The intersection of US Highway 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison is the future home of the...
The intersection of US Highway 75 and State Highway 91 in Denison is the future home of the Hills of Texoma development.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new 160-acre mixed use development will be coming to Denison.

The ‘Hills of Texoma’ was approved by the Denison City Council last month and construction has began on the site located at the intersection of US 75 and State Highway 91.

“You’ve got the natural development right next to the Denison High School, but you also have the Victron Travel Center right there at the corner,” said Aaron Werner, director of communications for the city. " n addition to that there’s some really nice park space and in-trail amenities that have been added inside the development.”

The city is still waiting on more civil engineer drawings and development plans from the prospective developer so no official start date on construction has been set.

However, Werner said the ‘Hills of Texoma’ will be a hot spot for living, shopping and dining and will be an exciting prospect for the city.

“That make that corner a nice piece of property for future retail, restaurant space and a nice living place for people,” Werner said.

The 160 acres already has Tesla car charging stations set up in the area.

There will be parks and trails for the families that will call the Hills home.

Werner says the expansion of retail and residential properties is the city’s way of accommodating the growth that Texoma has been seeing in recent years.

“We’re starting to feel the growth come up the 75 corridor,” Werner said.

The cost for the devlopment will come later down the road. The city is still working out architectural features of the areas.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyana Murray
Woman killed, two seriously injured in Sherman wreck
A pregnant woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Kingston Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant woman dies in Marshall Co. crash
According to a document signed by Brett Smith, he asked for another attorney to fill in because...
Grayson County District Attorney recuses himself from petition to remove County Judge from office
Kingston man gets life without parole in slaying of wife, stepchildren
Man arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain property by trick or deception.
Man arrested, suspected of being a con man

Latest News

A group of Texomans dedicated to improving the community held a bake sale outside the Sulphur...
Leadership Murray County raises money for senior centers
Texoma family opens up about their year of "firsts" without a loved one
Denison widow shares her experience of year of firsts without her husband
Sandra Lyday Fernandes and her husband Gary Fernandes, donated one million dollars to a fund...
Texoma couple makes record breaking school donation
Ardmore police laid Christmas wreaths on the headstones of their fallen officers on Saturday.
Ardmore police remember fallen officers during Christmas