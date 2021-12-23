Oklahoma seeking the public’s help in identifying railways that need improvement

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Railroads have always been an essential part of transportation, but for growing small towns in southern Oklahoma, some residents said they are starting to get in the way.

“I’ve been sitting there with my husband, sitting there for 45 minutes waiting for the train to get through,” said Doris Looney, a Bryan County resident.

Whether Looney was walking two miles to work or driving around town, there’s one thing she says she could count on.

“It’s that one railroad crossing I couldn’t get through,” said Looney. “I’d be late to work and everything and be crying my head off thinking I’m going to lose my job.”

County Commissioner Ron Boyer said two major tracks run through southern Oklahoma.

The one that runs east to west happens to be a switch track where trains stop to decouple, splitting the area in half and putting drivers at a standstill.

“When you got half your population on one side of the road or the other, in our case, we’ve got our ambulance on the south side of the tracks, and they’ve got to get at the north, it takes a little effort at times,” said Boyer.

But traffic isn’t his only concern.

He also worries about where major roads intersect with the railways.

“We have tracks on those, but they aren’t well marked,” said Boyer. “They don’t have the rail arms that come down, or they don’t have the lights.”

As the local population grows, he said the problems grow with it.

So, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said they’re ready to listen to ideas about solving these issues.

And residents are ready to talk.

“They need to do something a little bit better than what they’re doing,” said Looney.

For suggestions about how Oklahoma can improve its railroads, you can contact Commissioner Ron Boyer at 580-366-1020 or online at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

